The push to clean up Norman’s Cay image as the base of operations of Colombian drug lord, Carlos Joe Ledher was debated by Senators yesterday, who dealt with a resolution to develop a five star proposed development on the acreage once owned by Ledher’s company. It was confiscated by The Bahamas government in the mid-1980’s.

In February 2002, the then government agreed to sell the land to the proposed investor for $1 million.

“The resolution in effect has two purposes; one is to give certain minor rights away without transferring title over government land for golf carts or walkways and more significantly, to transfer to the developer just over 8.4 acres of land from the government and in return the developer will transfer to the government 8.6 acres, so we get .2 acres more,” the Attorney General Senator Carl Bethel said.

The Senator stressed the importance of the such developments to young people throughout the Exuma Cays.

“It is guaranteed to young Exumians and other Bahamians from other islands in particular Long Island, the Exuma mainland and other islands in the country a very good quality of life.

“We hope and trust that this development will contribute in a positive way again to the economy of Great Exuma, which is both the mainland, the Cays and other islands who’s sons and daughters will come to hopefully work and play a role there,” he said.

The Opposition has thrown its support behind the resolution.

Members of the upper chamber yesterday also dealt with first readings of several pieces of legislation – namely an amendment to the Royal Bahamas Police Staff Association Act – a proposal that speaks to the election of board members – as well as the Commercial Recreation Watercraft Amendment Bill.

