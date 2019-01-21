Categorized | National News

Union Lawyer Goes To Privy Council

Posted on 21 January 2019.

Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson has applied for leave to appeal  to  the London-based Privy Council over a ruling made in The Court of Appeal   on December 27th concerning  over time and holiday pay  for  Atlantis workers.

“We have to be the legitimate guardian for the working people of this country. If we don’t do it,  we will find that all of our gains will dissipate and we cannot afford that,”  said Mr. Ferguson.

He  argues that Bahamian workers should not have to fight for over time pay and public holidays.

“An issue arose where if they work on a public holiday,  according to the Fair Labour  Standard  Act, they are entitled to be paid double the rate of wages for the work performed, that’s according to  act.

“The   act also says where there is a holiday that falls within the week,  your total hours for  the week is reduced by eight hours,  but you are paid for the entire week,  as though you actually worked,” Mr. Ferguson said. 

The union chief insists that should the Court of Appeal’s ruling stand, all workers would be affected.

