Two Religious Leaders Receive JCN Person Of the Year Award

Posted on 21 January 2019. by Jones Bahamas

JCN Persons of the Year Honoured January 18, 2019

Many  government officials and  religious leaders  of the nation  were in attendance  on Friday  two witness two outstanding Clerics receiving the Jones Communications   Person of the Year award for 2018.  

Accepting  the prestigious awards  this  past Friday in ceremonies  in the JCN Media Centre  after being elected to international  leadership positions were President of the Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc. USA, the Rev. Dr. Timothy Stewart  and Dr. Leonard Johnson,  a Seventh Day Adventist  Pastor and the first pastor from an English-speaking territory to become  Executive  Secretary of  the Inter- American division of Seventh- Day Adventists.

Speaking  at the event JCN  Chief Executive Officer Wendall Jones  said, “our survival and upward mobility depend on an understanding of our common humanity and how we are to be able to get our fellow men to in The Bahamas to follow the Christian faith. 

“This is why as a media organization we are pleased to draw attention to the Rev. Dr. Timothy Stewart  and Dr. Leonard Johnson. 

“They are Bahamians who are extraordinary in providing leadership on the global stage,” said Mr. Jones. 

Attending the  ceremony was last years recipient, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis who said it was essential to honor persons in society who help to develop the Bahamian society.

“Public recognition helps to ensure that their contributions do not  fade from our national memory, it also helps nurture a strong sense of unity and national pride. 

“It sets a good example for others and offers young people a source of inspiration. Thank you, Mr. Jones, for seeing the value in recognizing citizens who make a difference,” The Prime Minister said. 

Dr. Johnson in accepting his award said he did so being cognizant that he was doing so on behalf  of the church. 

“Firstly, the Baptist denomination where I had my early beginning and significantly the Seventh Day Adventist church since 1976, when I became a member.

“This church that accorded me the privilege to serve at just about every single level in the church and to travel and traverse so many places throughout the world. 

“So today,  I stand as a member of this church and I give this honor to my church for what it has done for me and through me,” he said. 

In his acceptance address the Rev. Dr. Stewart  said,“I want to thank God for being a part of this Bahamian community at this pivotal juncture in history where the best and the brightest are being sought and called forth in order to contribute to the tremendous areas that this country needs so badly,” he said. 

Assisting in the presentation of the awards was the Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling. Also in attendance was the leader of the official Opposition, Philip  Davis.

The ceremony was also attended by several persons who received the award over the last 18 years.

 

  

