Many government officials and religious leaders of the nation were in attendance on Friday two witness two outstanding Clerics receiving the Jones Communications Person of the Year award for 2018.

Accepting the prestigious awards this past Friday in ceremonies in the JCN Media Centre after being elected to international leadership positions were President of the Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc. USA, the Rev. Dr. Timothy Stewart and Dr. Leonard Johnson, a Seventh Day Adventist Pastor and the first pastor from an English-speaking territory to become Executive Secretary of the Inter- American division of Seventh- Day Adventists.

Speaking at the event JCN Chief Executive Officer Wendall Jones said, “our survival and upward mobility depend on an understanding of our common humanity and how we are to be able to get our fellow men to in The Bahamas to follow the Christian faith.

“This is why as a media organization we are pleased to draw attention to the Rev. Dr. Timothy Stewart and Dr. Leonard Johnson.

“They are Bahamians who are extraordinary in providing leadership on the global stage,” said Mr. Jones.

Attending the ceremony was last years recipient, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis who said it was essential to honor persons in society who help to develop the Bahamian society.

“Public recognition helps to ensure that their contributions do not fade from our national memory, it also helps nurture a strong sense of unity and national pride.

“It sets a good example for others and offers young people a source of inspiration. Thank you, Mr. Jones, for seeing the value in recognizing citizens who make a difference,” The Prime Minister said.

Dr. Johnson in accepting his award said he did so being cognizant that he was doing so on behalf of the church.

“Firstly, the Baptist denomination where I had my early beginning and significantly the Seventh Day Adventist church since 1976, when I became a member.

“This church that accorded me the privilege to serve at just about every single level in the church and to travel and traverse so many places throughout the world.

“So today, I stand as a member of this church and I give this honor to my church for what it has done for me and through me,” he said.

In his acceptance address the Rev. Dr. Stewart said,“I want to thank God for being a part of this Bahamian community at this pivotal juncture in history where the best and the brightest are being sought and called forth in order to contribute to the tremendous areas that this country needs so badly,” he said.

Assisting in the presentation of the awards was the Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling. Also in attendance was the leader of the official Opposition, Philip Davis.

The ceremony was also attended by several persons who received the award over the last 18 years.