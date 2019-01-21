Former BTC Chief Executive Officer Leon Williams says the Bahamas should better use technology to fight crime. He expressed his concerns yesterday while appearing as a guest on the Love 97 Radio programme Jones and Company.

According to Mr. Williams, the advancement of technology plays a huge role in the progression of a nation.

He said, “you want to fight crime. We don’t have the resources in The Bahamas to buy enough vehicles, and put policemen on road. Crime has to be fought using technology.”

He added, “go to Estonia, go to Singapore, and go to South Korea. Find out what they are doing.”

Mr. Williams shared that cybercrime is expected to become a six trillion-dollar industry by the year 2021.

He also noted that the Ministry of Tourism, the Central Bank, and ZNS have all fallen victim to hacking at some point over the last 20 years.

With this in mind, Mr. Williams urges the country to pay special attention and invest in the advancement of technology.

He said that in a society, where more cellular devices exists than humans, there is still no concentration in the Caribbean region for the advancement of Information Communication Technology (ICT), as important as it is to the economy of The Bahamas.

He added, “Barack Obama appointed a telecommunications Czar to look after the interests and make sure that the United States would be number one getting to 5G. Do you hear anybody espousing that in The Bahamas?” he asked.