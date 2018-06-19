The University of the Bahamas will be providing financial backing for students that are unable to afford the expense of attending the prestigious university. Making good on this promise, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced that UB students who meet certain entry requirements will receive free tuition. This will take effect as of Fall 2019. The details about this venture are being kept secret until more planning are finalized.

The Prime Minister said, “this major investment in education will help scores of young people to realize their dreams as we build a more effortful society…” and that while talent is evenly distributed, opportunities are not. He ensures that all citizens will have fair opportunities regardless of their financial background.

The FNM has made provisions to assist family islanders who find it equally difficult to afford accommodation while attending the university. This arrangement does not exclude UB students who rather rent apartments or share facilities.

He said, “qualifying students from family islands will be afforded $500 a month for an accommodation allowance and UB will maintain its proper housing register ensuring that homes which students reside meets safety and other requirements.”

The Prime Minister noted that this new housing register will increase housing opportunities for students. With this now venture and the free tuition at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute, all Bahamians will now have to the chance to further their education and experience university.