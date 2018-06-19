The search is on for a group of Dominican poachers.

Crewmembers aboard the HMBS Durward Knowles were on routine patrol in the southern Bahamas when they came across a 50ft vessel in the Great Bahama Bank.

On board were four Dominican fishermen along with a quantity of fish.

At last report, authorities were searching for the other poachers who reportedly left the area on several skiffs.

Saturday’s apprehension follows the arrest of two drug suspects along with the discovery of 168 pounds of marijuana, an estimated street value of $168,000.

The suspects have since pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The duo was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.