Another day of no lights and heat at the East Hill post office. It is no secret that staff members of the East Hill post office location have undergone stress in an unpleasant working environment.

Over the years they had to contend with leaking ceilings, rat infestation and constant power outages. The plan for betterment of the employees at the East Hill location is to relocate the building and its staff to the Gladstone road area where the old Phil’s food store once was.

Even though the post office has already reduced its hours to be opened until 2pm instead of 5pm, the east hill location had its staff go home yesterday at 11 am because of another power outage .

They were given instructions to return to work this morning in hopes that the generator will be back up and running.

In April 2018, Transport and Local government Minister Frankie Campbell said that the relocation of the general post office to an existing building on Gladstone road will be nowhere near as costly as pumping money into the many fixtures at the current location.

Mr. Campbell, in April said that it would take $4.5million to fix the existing facility and twice as much as that to purchase another location they had in mind.

The issues at the post office go beyond the constant malfunctions, it’s the time frame that is being taken to better these conditions.

