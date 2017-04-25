For the third consecutive time the United States team captured the coveted Golden Baton to win, overall, the IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017.

The event was held April 22-23, 2017 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium where thousands gathered to cheer on their favourite country and athlete.

A rush of glitter, fireworks and an electrifying performance by a Junkanoo group backed the announcement that the United States had emerged the overall winner.

The United States captured five of the nine events, silver in two events and a third in another – totaling 60 points. Jamaica, second with 39 points. Australia was third with 24, edging Poland by just one point.

The USA won the men’s 4x800m, and men and women’s 4x400m on the final day.

The final day also saw The Bahamas winning its only medal, a gold, in the mixed 4x400m. The only event where the USA failed to score was in the women’s 4x100m, due to its runner slipping and falling. The German team took advantage of that and beat out the next contender, the Jamaicans, for the gold medal.

The overall team ranking and marks: United States, 60; Jamaica, 39, Australia, 24; Poland; 23; Trinidad and Tobago, 17; Kenya, 16; People’s Republic of China, 16; Germany, 16; The Bahamas, 15; France, 13; Botswana, 10; Canada, 8; Great Britain & NI, 8; Barbados, 7; Belarus, 7; Nigeria, 6; Netherlands, 5; Cuba, 4; Mexico, 4; Qatar, 3; Athlete Refugee Team, 2; Brazil, 2; British Virgin Islands, 2; Antigua and Barbuda, 1.

The IAAF/BTC World Relays will return to Nassau for its fourth edition in 2019.

It was the third time The Bahamas hosted the International Association of Athletics Federation World Relays Bahamas.

The IAAF World Relays is the biggest sporting event ever held in The Bahamas and attracts the best athletes in the world, including Olympian medalists, like those from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The following relay races were held for both men and women are: 4x100m, 4×200, 4x400m, and 4x800m. And for the first time a mixed gender 4x400m event was staged. The top eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for both men and women earned automatic entry for the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

A Junior Programme with athletes from The Bahamas was held both days prior to the IAAF World Relays Bahamas 2017.

The World Relays, April 22-23, attracted more than 700 athletes from some 50 nations. Seven of those nations – Belarus, Democratic Republic of Congo, Czech Republic, Gambia, Ghana, India, and South Africa – made their IAAF World Relays debut.