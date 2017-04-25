A man was shot dead in Grand Bahama on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police were called to an apartment complex on Amberjack Street where police said they discovered the lifeless body of a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male suspects are in police custody in connection with this matter. Police are actively investigating.

In other crime news, police in Grand Bahama arrested a male after he was found in possession of a firearm and dangerous drugs.

According to police, shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, they arrested a male at his residence in the Garden Villas area after he was found in possession of a .45 pistol with 12 live rounds of ammunition and a quantity of suspected marijuana.

He is expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court later this week.