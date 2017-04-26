Ahead of the 2017 general elections, prominent Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd in a pastoral letter admonished Bahamians to become more involved in politics, despite the negative stigma attached to the process.

Bishop Boyd urged citizens who can, to be a part of a local branch, an organizer, a worker and to campaign.

“Let me say that there are many upstanding politicians, candidates, party members and campaigners out there. Consequently, I do not wish to give the impression that things are all bad. However, the problem is that too many of us Christian people get involved in politics and then cast aside what we claim to believe. We condone, encourage and even participate in wrong when it occurs. We compromise our integrity and fall right in line with those who have no scruples, and who want to win at any cost,” Bishop Boyd said.

He further encouraged all Bahamians to be well informed about the political dynamics surrounding the country.

“Watch and listen to the news. All stations: news, talk shows and other programming. Read the newspapers; all of them. You may not be able to do that every day, but try to get a wide sampling of what is going on. Do not follow conventional media only. Read online and read social media where possible. We want to get as total a picture as possible. Often, there is one conversation in the conventional media, and another, broader, more representative discussion can be seen in social media. This is the modern reality,” Bishop Boyd said.

Moreover, the clergyman noted the importance of not only possessing information, but rather to discuss it.

“Conversation, watching, listening and reading are good because they improve our knowledge, our thinking and our analytical skills. Conversation must be filtered and weighed carefully. We can always find shallow, gossipy and scandalous conversation. Or, we can find conversation where there is a desire to examine the issues, to share genuine concerns and to seek a clearer understanding of the facts,” he said.

While at this point, it is too late for any additional individuals to register to vote, Bishop Boyd suggested that particularly those eligible Bahamians who missed this round, should plan to register during the next cycle.

“We are blessed to have universal suffrage in this country, i.e., one vote per adult. This was not always the case and our forebears fought hard for it. Many countries still do not have this privilege, or the electoral mechanism that we enjoy. We have it. Let us take advantage of it,” said Bishop Boyd.

“If you are registered, please vote! Some argue, ‘My one vote can’t do much’. But it can. Elections are won by a simple majority. If enough “one votes” stay home, that could add up to several or scores or hundreds or thousands. If enough “one votes” stay home. You are a person. You matter. Make your one-vote count,” Bishop Boyd said.

Additionally, the Anglican Bishop admonished citizens to stay prayerful in terms of the country, its leaders and national life, for the electoral process, the parties and the persons involved with them, for all candidates, for the citizens, residents and visitors and for the future of The Bahamas.