Two Women Shot in GB

Posted on 05 July 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting incident that has left two females with non-life threatening injuries. 

According to police, on Thursday shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to the East Sunrise Highway area, where it was reported that a male armed with a firearm shot two females. 

They both sustained injuries to the leg area and were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via private vehicle and ambulance. 

They are both reported to be in stable condition. 

Police are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist in this investigation.

If you know of any information, please call police at 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.

