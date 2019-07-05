Pastors in the Montel Heights community came together last evening for a service of healing following Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left 17 people injured.

The Bahama Journal caught up with Pastor Michael Ferguson, of International Fellowship Church of God, who has been pastoring in the community for some 29 years.

He said, “The idea of the service tonight is trying to bring the community together. We did a walkabout in the area and we invited persons to come and share in the service with singing, prayer and words of encouragement to residents.”

This past Wednesday, a group led by Bahamas Christian Council President Delton Fernander conducted a walkabout throughout the community.

While Pastor Ferguson expressed that the morale of the community has been dampened a bit, he insists that the people of Montel Heights are resilient.

“As you know, Montel Heights has been plagued with violence over the many years and this particular incident was by far that I can recall in my years of pasturing,” Pastor Ferguson said.

“The community is trying to pick up the pieces and move forward from this event.”

Among the wounded were four minors and according to Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, many of the victims are still hospitalized and in need of blood.

Yesterday’s service took place on Montel Heights Park.

