A helicopter with seven persons onboard crashed in waters near Walker’s Cay, Abaco around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar, the flight was en route to South Florida and the passengers are believed to be non-Bahamians.

“We are not in the position to disclose yet the condition of the souls onboard,” D’Aguilar said.

“The matter is under investigation. We are trying to find out who the passengers were onboard. It is very much still in the preliminary stages.”

D’Aguilar told The Bahama Journal that the helicopter was found following the crash, but the pilot did not file a flight plan.

“Air traffic control was not notified,” he said. “I think it was an emergency flight. Someone was not well and they decided to make the journey across the ocean to South Florida.”

Investigations continue.