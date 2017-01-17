After what mimicked a scene from a Hollywood action film, police have two suspects in custody following a high speed chase on Sunday.

According to police, around 10:00 a.m., a man was standing on Dumping Ground Corner when two men in a silver Nissan vehicle approached and shot him before speeding off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in serious condition.

After being alerted, subsequently, officers spotted the silver vehicle following three men on motorbikes on Blue Hill Road.

The police made unsuccessful attempts to stop the occupants of the vehicle and the motorbikes.

Eventually, a chase ensued throughout Yellow Elder Gardens, Bozine Town, and Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

Shortly afterwards, an exchange of shots began between the officers and the suspects.

As a result, one of the men on the motorbikes was shot while the other crashed; leading to the arrest of both suspects.

However, another motorcyclist escaped.

Meanwhile, after the silver vehicle came to a halt, there was an exchange of shots between them and the police.

Consequently, one of the suspects was shot and apprehended by officers while the other escaped on foot.

A search of the vehicle led police to discover an illegal firearm and ammunition; a nine millimeter pistol containing eight live rounds.

The two injured men were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

They are assisting police with investigations into a number of recent shootings.

Â