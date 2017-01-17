The youth arm of the Free National Movement has announced they will be holding a convention next month.

The Torchbearers will hold their convention at the Breezes Resort, the same venue that played host to the drama of the party’s actual convention last summer, that saw the heated leadership battle between leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and challenger Loretta Butler-Turner.

“We are proud to announce that the Torchbearers youth association will host its national youth convention on February 2nd & 3rd 2017, evening sessions will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Superclub Breezes Resort in the Sea Breeze ballroom. Under the theme “a future worth voting for,” the convention aims to showcase our vision of a better Bahamas, to highlight young people, to show our commitment to research, technology and innovation, to emphasize our current state of affairs and create viable solutions to improve our state of being.

“The TYA youth convention comes as a response to the high level of voter apathy among our young people, who are seemingly disenfranchised and lack hope for a better tomorrow. The convention has a mandate to re-engage the voting population, notably the large number of our voting population between the ages of 17 and 35.

“It is incumbent on political youth organizations such as ours to lead the charge and efforts to ensure that our young people not only register to vote, but make their voices heard in exercising their right to vote. We know what steps brought us here, and we have given ourselves the mandate to discover and plan the steps that will enable us to experience a brighter future.”

They added the convention will also focus on the talents of young Bahamian artists, in a showcase of culture and creativity.

The group said it is their intention as young people, to move their party and country forward, by remaining relevant in the political landscape, with their ears to the ground and providing a platform for other young people to actually be heard.