Less than a week after the incident, the man allegedly behind the Okra Hill murder was yesterday formally charged with that crime.

Appearing before Magistrate Kara Turnquest – Deveaux yesterday afternoon was 34-year-old Harold Taylor of Shirley Street.

Taylor stands accused of killing Jason Young and at the same time attempting to kill Letoya Bain on Tuesday, October 30th.

Young’s body was found in bushes near an abandoned building through Okra Hill.

Police said he suffered trauma to the body.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the charges.

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 19th, 2018.

Meantime, Carlos Brown, 40, was also arraigned for similar charges.

Police allege the East Dennis Court resident killed Renaldo Bullard.

Children at play found Bullard’s lifeless body two weeks ago in the Cowpen Road area.

His alleged killer was not required to enter a plea; neither was he granted bail.

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 18th,2018 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.