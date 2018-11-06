Albany Bahamas yesterday donated $300,000 towards the government’s Southern Recreation Grounds redevelopment project.

According to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, the firm also has plans to donate another $300,000 in a few short weeks.

The much-touted project is part of the government’s initiative to revitalize the Over-The-Hill Community.

At a press conference, Prime Minister Minnis also spoke of the related employment opportunities.

He said, “just before Christmas, we intend to hire about 40 to 50 young individuals from the Over-The-Hill community and they will be very happy as they will receive their checks before Christmas, so that they can have a happy Christmas.”

He added, “these will be individuals that will be community leaders or block leaders, and their responsibility will be to ensure not only safety of the environment, but safety of the entire community.”

The Prime Minister added that contractors have made a commitment to hire as many qualified people from this community, but he said there is no room for slackers.

He said, “you don’t go there at nine, and leave at 9:30. You go there at nine, and if you’re supposed to leave at five, you will leave at five.”

He added, “we have a commitment and we will continue to work hard and diligently to ensure that our priority item is rejuvenated and revived.”

According to the Prime Minister, there will also be some form of affirmative action as investors come into the country which will reserve certain elements for the over-the- hill communities.

Ground is to be broken on the project next week.