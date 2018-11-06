Centreville Member of Parliament Reece Chipman offered up no apology when he addressed the Free National Movement’s conclave this weekend, leaving many a little skeptical if the party was as united a force as it claimed it was.

When questioned on Monday, Mr. Chipman told reporters he felt good coming out the closed-door meeting.

In fact, he said he and the party’s membership maintain a good relationship. However, he admitted that there is still work to be done.

He said, “I can’t say that I have a disconnect with any of my party members in terms of the overall feel. I think we do recognize that there is some work to be done and we are all willing to work on it.”

Mr. Chipman was one of four “rebel” backbenchers to vote against the government’s proposed increase in Value Added Tax and subsequently a resolution allowing the government to enter a five year lease agreement

with the town centre mall, a shopping complex partly owned by Cabinet Minister, Brent Symonette.

Prior to all this, Mr. Chipman served as chairman of the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC), but less than a year on the job was told to either resign or be fired.

The ultimatum was reportedly related to Mr. Chipman’s handling of the AMMC.

He said, “dissent or having a different point of view does not mean that you do not support a government, or a particular issue, or an item on an agenda.”

He added, “what transpired does not have anything to do with what will happen moving forward.”

The public can expect, however, the FNM MP to continue supporting the needs of his constituents.