Blood splattered the entry of a popular hangout on Potter’s Cay Dock where two men lay dead this past Wednesday evening.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paul Rolle told reporters on the scene that officers got the call around 8:00pm.

He said, “the officers assigned to the Potter’s Cay Dock area heard the shots and immediately responded to the eatery, where they met two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot injuries to the upper body.

“EMS responded to this scene and pronounced both of these men deceased. The assailant, after the shooting, left heading in a southern direction off the Potter’s Cay Dock, and disappeared in the crowd.”

This is not the first such incident on Potter’s Cay; however, the Acting Deputy Commissioner declined to say whether there would be an increase in police patrols in the area.

What he did stress is that the dock is not considered a crime hotspot.

He said, “this is a place where people come to enjoy themselves, and we want everyone to feel safe and to feel free to move about and enjoy themselves.

“We will do whatever it takes to make sure as much as possible that people are safe.”, he added.

No motive for the potter’s cay fatal shooting has been determined.