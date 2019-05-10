Business at the Potter’s Cay dock took another blow following Wednesday night’s double homicide, but vendors there are assuring the public that the dock is just as safe as anywhere else in the capital.

A few vendors expressed to The Journal that they do not want the area’s most recent murder to taint the image of their livelihood as some incident are unavoidable.

An anonymous vendor said, “first of all, we are having crime all over The Bahamas. I think that people are just having a problem resolving conflicts.

“There’s something going on today with the men and how they resolve conflict, but it is disturbing here. I think if we had electricity, where we can have cameras it would be a bit of a deterrent because the perpetrators would know that they would be caught. The vendors are concerned, and we are hopeful that the minister we address all of our concerns. However, crime affects the entire Bahamas, not just Potter’s Cay Dock.”

Maltese Davis, owner of Stall 19 said, “the image is not what people are making it out to be – that Potter’s Cay is this bad place of crimes; this is just a place like any other place in Nassau.”

However, there is still the belief that policing in the area needs to beefed up.

Fisherman James Colebrook said, “we need more security systems on this Potter’s Cay Dock, officers who are serious about their job. All they want to do is walk up and down; hustling other stalls and wait for monthly payments.”

An anonymous vendor said, “I think the police are trying their best, but they can do better. I think we do need more police presence on Potter’s Cay Dock.”

Maltese Davis said, “Persons out there are having altercations, when they catch up with each other it all goes downhill. I pray to God that our country, our policing, our government, and our people can start to pull together to try and make things better because it’s really getting scary.”





Presidents of the Bahama Dock Allied Venue Vendors Association and the Potters Cay Dock Association, Dwayne Bastian and Ormanique Bowe, revealed that they have since spoken with the Minister of National Security and are currently working on the way forward.