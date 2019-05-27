Categorized | National News

Two Arraigned On Murder Charges

Posted on 27 May 2019.

Thirty-four-year-old Joey Scott of Golden Gates Estates  last Friday was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt on one count of murder.

 It is alleged that on May 7th, Mr. Scott by means of unlawful harm,  intentionally caused the death of Lamont Fisher.

He was not required to enter a plea and  bail was denied.  He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 13th at which time he will be served a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

Twenty-three-year-old Rosemond Etienne  was also remanded after being arraigned   one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder. 

He allegedly killed  Kyle Rolle on May 13th.  Etienne is also accused of the attempted murder of Lenardo Farrington, Marvin Brown and Geraldo Joseph. 

The accused was not required to enter a plea to any of the charges. He remanded until August 13th for the presentation of a VBI.  

