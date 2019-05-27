Twenty-five-year-old James Stubbs has been arrainged before a Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt , accused of having sexual intercourse with an 18-year-old without her consent.

Bail was denied and he was not required to enter a plea. Stubbs was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 30th for a VBI.

Twenty one-year-old Kevin Archer also stood before the Chief Magistrate on one count of assault with the intent to rape.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on May 19th in Nassau Village.

There was no requirement to enter a plea and again bail was denied. He too was placed on remand.

Immediately following the arraignment, Archerâ€™s sobbing mother requested that her son be protected while at the BDC as the persons responsible for killing their relative – 11-year-old Marco Archer back in 2011 – have been sending him death threats.

When asked by the Magistrate why their attorney did not make the request during Archerâ€™s arraignment, the mother said the Attorney told her it wouldnâ€™t make a difference.

The Magistrate then asked an emotional Kevin Archer if he was concerned about his safety, he said yes. The Magistrate made a note of it and granted the request.