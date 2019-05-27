The National Insurance Board last Friday advised the public of continued service level disruptions and office closures, adding that service levels will continue to be impacted throughout New Providence and the Family Islands due to significant staff absences.

Consequently, the Wulff Road and Fox Hill locations will remain temporarily closed. As a result, NIB Headquarters on Blue Hill Road will provide a full range of services.

Last Tuesday, employees used their Tea Break to vent their frustrations and on Wednesday last the employees staged a sick out according to Marvin Duncombe, President of the Union of Public Officers.

Mr. Duncombe said the major bone of contention is an unsigned five-year Industrial Agreement. NIB assures the public that they are working to address the issue.

