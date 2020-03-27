Laurencia I.A. Smith, Journal Staff Writer

Trade Union Congress President Obie Ferguson said for years he has made recommendation to several government administrations to put into place a redundancy fund if a crisis such as COVID-19 would arise.

“In some instances, I refer to it as redundancy funds in case of emergencies, like what is going on now so that workers will always have access to some kind of money,” Ferguson said yesterday.

“If it’s only for a very short period. We have not been successful in convincing neither government to introduce it.”

As the country engages in war with COVID-19, thousands of Bahamians find themselves unemployed.

Large numbers of unemployed workers from the tourism industry are left unemployed until further notice.

However, Ferguson expressed that he is concerned about persons who are employed by private companies that are not legally responsible to pay employees during this crisis.

“I find it difficult that the financial side of it could have been better if they had listened to what the unions were saying. They would have been better off today,” he said.

Ferguson questioned who would pay the workers if this crisis lasts beyond three mouths and confirmed that he and other union presidents have been in conversation about the way forward for their members.

In the House of Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said persons, who may have lost their jobs because the COVID-19 crisis, can apply to the National Insurance Board for unemployment benefits up to 13 weeks.