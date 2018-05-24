Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that has left young man dead.

According to reports, shortly before 7:00am, on Tuesday May 22, 2018, police were called to a traffic accident on Queens Highway, in the area of Pelican Lake.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a silver four door 2008 Honda Fit driven by a young man, which had collided with a utility pole and separated on impact.

The driver died at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the motoring public

to drive with extreme caution, to drive within the speed limit and to always buckle up.