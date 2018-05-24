Two males and a female, all from Grand Bahama, are in police custody after they were arrested for Possession of Dangerous Drugs with the intent to Supply and taking Preparatory Steps to export Dangerous Drugs.

On Tuesday 22 May 2018, shortly before 1:00pm, Drug Enforcement Unit Officers were called to the U.S Pre-Clearance Departure Lounge at the Grand Bahama International Airport, where a male presented himself at U.S Custom to board a flight to Florida.

A search was conducted of his carry-on bag, where three plastic packages, each containing suspected cocaine were discovered.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of another male and a female. The total weight of the suspected cocaine is 7.58 pounds with a street value of $45,000.00

Police in Grand Bahama are also investigating a shooting incident that has left a male hospitalized.

On Tuesday shortly after 11:00pm, police were called to the Deadman’s Reef area, where a male had reportedly just arrived at home in his vehicle with two other passengers, when he was accosted by two males, both brandishing a firearm.

A struggle ensued between the assailant and the victim, when the victim was shot several times to the body, the suspects fled on foot.

The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital via EMS personnel and is listed in stable condition. Police are actively investigating this matter.

Police in New Providence l are investigating a shooting incident overnight, which has left an adult male with serious injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 12:00am, yesterday, police responded to Bahama Avenue and Market Street, after receiving reports of gunshots being heard in that area.

Officers arrived at that location and discovered a male with gunshot injuries. Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the victim to hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information concerning this incident to call police at 919/911, crime stoppers at 328-8477/328-TIPS or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2. Investigations are ongoing.

Investigations ongoing into a stabbing incident on Tuesday, 22nd May 2018, which has left an adult male with injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 6:00pm, a male was at a service station on Carmichael Road, when he got into an argument with another male, who was a passenger in a silver vehicle, resulting in him being stabbed to the neck.

The victim was transported to hospital where he is listed in serious condition. Investigation continues into this matter.

Police are asking members of the public, to come forth with any information they may have in solving two armed robberies, which occurred Wednesday, 23rd May, 2018.

In the first incident, shortly after 12:30am, a female pulled into the driveway of her home on Lady Slipper Ave, Garden Hills, when she was approached by two armed men, who robbed her of a 2015 Kia Sportage Jeep, registration #AG9890. The vehicle was later recovered on Miami Street.

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly before 1:00am, a man was standing outside a bar on Bay Street and Victoria Avenue, when he was approached by a three males, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash and jewelry.

Shortly after one of the men drove off in his black 2002 Suburban Jeep registration # TN 353. Investigations are ongoing.

Officers from the Mobile Divisions conducted road checks in various parts of the island.

Their efforts, which were intended to educate, reduce crime, and to minimize the ability of criminals to commit criminal activity, resulted in the arrest of 13 person for outstanding criminal warrants, possession of dangerous drugs and breach of a monitoring device, over the past 48 hours. Additionally, 40 drivers were ticketed for various traffic violations.