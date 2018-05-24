An alleged rapist formally charged before Deputy Chief Magistrate, Subusola Swain Tuesday.

The suspect, Tavares Eneas, was accused of raping a 22-year-old woman in New Providence on May 19th, 2018.

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections, until August 8, 2018.

This while Ricardo Burrows’ charges stemmed from unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

The first matter is said to have taken place between January 1 and February 7 of this year, when he reportedly raped a 10 –year –old girl.

In the second incident, between January 1, and February 8, 2018, Burrows reportedly attempted to place his hand under another female’s dress.

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 9, 2018.

Meanwhile, Antonio Neely and Dominic Stuart, also known as Dominic Seymour were formally charged with armed robbery and attempted murder before Deputy Chief Magistrate Swain.

Police say on Tuesday May 15, 2018, the men not only robbed Travis Johnson of $80, but also attempted to murder him.

The 24-year-olds were not required to enter a plea.

However, Seymour was further charged with robbery.

It is alleged that on May 9, 2018, he robbed Shawn Simmons of $400 and bank cards.

As in the first matters, he was again not required to enter a plea and no bail was granted.

Both men were remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until August 8, 2018 for trial and a voluntary bill of indictment.