Three men were arraigned yesterday with a litany of charges relating to a large amount of dangerous drugs and firearms law enforcement officers seized in Abaco last Friday.

Thirty-year-old Jared Major of Lake Grove Road, 30-year-old Calvin Higgs of Carmichael Road and 34-year-old Anthony Powell all appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

The charges were as follows one count possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

Magistrate Forbes says it is believed that the trio concerned together was found in possession of dangerous namely Indian hemp at Marsh Harbor Abaco.

They were further charged with one count importation of dangerous drugs.

They were also charged with two counts of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply between February 23rd, 2017 and February 24th, 2017.

Additionally, the men faced two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm to whit a black nine millimeter Berretta pistol and a black nine-millimeter Springfield pistol.

The charges continued with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to supply, one count of possession of 27 nine millimeter ammunition, two count of importation of firearms, two counts of conspiracy to import ammunition into the Bahamas and one count of possession of ammunition.

The three males pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Given the nature of the offense Magistrate Forbes informed the men that they would not be granted bail and would return to court on April 16th, 2017 and 17th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

All of the men were represented by Murrio Ducille.