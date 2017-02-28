Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis has called out the government after this weekend’s murders took the country over 600 during the five years this administration has been power.

The figure was a huge campaigning tool used by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the lead up to the last election.

“Thirty-two – that is an outrageous number of young Bahamians that have been killed on our streets in the first two months of 2017. It is shocking that under this inept PLP Government we have seen 600 Bahamians lose their lives. This Government fails our young Bahamians every time one of them loses their lives. The PLP has spent a year touting statistics trying to convince Bahamians that crime is down and now we are in an even worse place,” he said in a press statement.

“Bahamians need real leadership on this issue, not just empty rhetoric and broken promises. The FNM has brought forth our “Change Team” that includes former police officers who will bring real world experience to the government. An FNM Government will fight crime at its roots and rid our country of the growing crime epidemic. We will return our streets to the people because it is the people’s time,” Dr. Minnis said.

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Marvin Dames yesterday urged National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage to “call him” if he wants “real solutions” to the country’s escalating crime problem.

Mr. Dames, who has been ratified as the Free National Movement’s Mount Moriah election candidate, questioned what Dr Nottage has been doing for the past five years if he is “just rolling out” new anti-crime initiatives a few months before the general election.

Mr. Dames said he was unimpressed by the recently announced initiatives. He said the government should take a more holistic approach involving all stakeholders, instead of a more aggressive “flood the streets with police approach.”

On Sunday, Dr. Minnis also criticized Dr. Nottage for comments he made to the media last week about the “perceived increase” in crime. Dr. Minnis said it is evident the government hopes the crime problem will just go away while ignoring the problem.