A 16-year-old was among the five males officially charged with murder and attempted murder yesterday before Chief Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for a number of incidents that occurred during the month of February.

Scored of onlookers lined the gates of the Magistrates Court as the accused were escorted into the court.

The juvenile, head covered by a jacket and his alleged accomplice 26-year-old Stanford Pinder of Cowpen Road were each charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The charge stems from last Thursday’s shooting on Scott Street in the Bain & Grants Town area that left Leonardo Sweeting dead and three other wounded including a one-year-old girl.

The two were not required to enter a plea for the charges and are schedule to return to court on April 25th, 2017 to be served a Voluntary bill of Indictment (VBI).

The lower chamber also saw 25-year-old Spencer Lewis and 23-year-old Kingsley Choude each answering a murder charge and an attempted murder charge.

Police officials believe the two who were represented by Ian Cargill are behind the February 3rd, 2017 murder of Kurt Arista and the attempted murder of Dino Lorflus that occurred at Durham Street.

They too were not required to enter a plea and will return to court on April 26th, 2017.

Twenty-three- year-old Nicholas Lightbourne rounded off the alleged killers.

Lightbourne was charged with one count of murder coupled with an attempted murder charge.

In this case, he is accused of killing Clarence Gibson on February 19th, 2017 and attempting to kill Shannahan Sweeting on Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

He also was not required to enter a plea.

All of the men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections Facility.