Three Men were arraigned yesterday in connection with the $1.6 million marijuana seizure in Andros made Drug Enforcement Officers (DEU) made last week.

Two Bahamians and One Jamaican was apprehended. 41 year old Valentino Cardo Carey and 45 years old Dwayne Forbes, and Donovan Hart from Jamaica were arraigned before magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The three men were charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs, Indian hemp (Marijuana) with intent to supply, one count of importation of dangerous drugs, one count of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and one count of conspiracy to import dangerous.

A joint operation by police officers and defence force marines led the team to Mangrove Cay after receiving intelligence about a 33-foot grey and blue vessel in the area on December 28th 2017.

After one man jumped off the vessel into the water, officers reportedly discovered approximately 55 crocus sacks of marijuana with an estimated weight of 1,606 pounds with an estimated street value of $1.6 million dollars.

Carey and Forbes both pleaded not guilty to all the charges, while Jamaican national, Hart pleaded not guilty to one count of importation of dangerous drugs, but pleaded guilty to the other three counts.

Hart told Magistrate Samuel McKinney that he was not aware marijuana was on the boat.

However, it was revealed in court by the prosecution that Mr. Hart admitted to DEU officers during an interview while in custody that in Jamaica, a “Mr. Garfield” told him there was a load travelling to the Bahamas, so he would be able to catch a ride on that boat on his destination to Miami, Florida. Hart has denied such allegations.

The three men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Their case has been adjourned until February 26th and 27th.

Carey and Forbes are represented by Attorney Ian Cargill.