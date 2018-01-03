After almost three years of being a government supported event, Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival’s government funding has been terminated.

Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Micheal Pintard said the move was not a hasty one, as the administration never supported the idea.

“Prior to the general election, our criticism was that when you are investing a substantial amount of Bahamian funds in a cultural event, it ought to be indigenous and not an appropriation of someone else’s culture. Our position has not changed” Pintard said.

He added that before the general election, he made mention that upon taking office, all foreign genres of culture or music would be allowed to apply for a subvention of government, like some festivals do, but he believes that they should not garner the bulk of resources which he feels should be reserved for Bahamian initiatives.

Pintard said Junkanoo Carnival should be developed and promoted as a private enterprise and added that government is not seeking to stand in the way of the event.

He added that there also needs to be some distinctions made with the two, Junkanoo and Junkanoo Carnival.

“We believe that we need to separate the word Junkanoo from Carnival. It is not good for the Junkanooers or those who are committed to carnival,” Pintard said.

He said that any concert series associated with the Junkanoo Carnival weekend must be Bahamian bedded.

“ Goombay, Junkanoo, Rake ‘n’ Scrape and the like, must be included if it is to have any form of government involvement,” Pintard said.

Since financial backing will not happen for Junkanoo Carnival, that means more focus on traditional Junkanoo, which is set to go through some restructuring this year.