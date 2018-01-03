Former Prime Minister Perry Christie is urging the government to bring the country together as opposed to dividing it.

His comments came while appearing as a guest on the Love 97/JCN Program “Jones and Company” on Sunday.

The former Progressive Liberal Party leader also gave his wishes for the new year and offered some advice to the current administration.

“My wish for the New Year is for this government (to) see the significance of bringing all us together to advance the country and create a new paradigm,” he said.

“Let’s assume they say it has never been done before, well we are able to look back and know if we all take advantage of our strengths, the country will be much better off; notwithstanding the fact that we can agree to disagree on many of those issues.”

The former prime minister admitted that he was “in politics too long,” but said he had an “exceptional run” in public life.

Last May, in a surprising and humbling defeat at the polls, Mr.Christie lost his seat in the Centreville constituency by four votes after representing the area since 1977.