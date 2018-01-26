Three men accused of murder were formally charged yesterday in Magistrate’s Court.

Brought before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, 21 year olds Keith Stubbs, Stephan Clarke and 19 year old Elvardo Deveaux who allegedly intentionally caused the death of 58 year old Craig Trevor Smith, the father of a Central Detective Unit (CDU) Officer.

Entering the court, Deveaux, one of the accused was noticeably crying. It was then revealed the men were allegedly beaten by police officers during their wait for arraignment.

Deveaux’s lawyer told Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that he brought his client to the authorities to be remanded and requested that they call him when they were done processing him.

“My client was beaten by CDU officers. I brought my client to CDU and asked CDU to call me, but the refused to call me. I never received a call,” Attorney Allan Emmanuel said in court.

He complained, “They were beating him looking for evidence, your honour but they found nothing.”

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt heard the lawyer and said , “I will document that there was an alleged police brutality while Deveaux was in custody.”

In addition, the three men claimed that they received death threats from prisoners while held in custody.

“May we be put in a secure place or remand center?” Keith Stubbs asked Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt.

“All three of us have been receiving death threats from prisoners in CDU,” Stubbs continued as he broke down in tears.

For this offense, the trio was not required to enter a plea.

Clarke was represented by Attorney Devard Williams and Deveaux was represented by Attorney Allan Emmanuel, Keith Stubbs had no representation.

They are able to file for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment. Their matter was adjourned until March 15th at noon.

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

“They know we ain’t kill no one,” Stubbs burst out crying, shaking his head while holding it down in his hands.

Meantime, Elvardo Deveaux was arraigned for a second matter. Again, brought before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, Deveaux was charged with two counts of threats of death.

On January 18th, it is alleged that Deveaux threatened Randal Armbrister with fear of death.

On the same day in question, the accused allegedly also threatened Claudeisha Gray. When asked where he would prefer his matter to tried, the defendant opted for the Magistrate Court as opposed to Supreme Court.

Elvardo Deveaux pleaded not guilty to the two counts of threat. His matter will be tried before Magistrate Armbrose Armbrister February 19th at 10am.