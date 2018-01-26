Higher education is on the agenda for Bahamians in Texas as Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said that his intent is to fulfill this commitment made in the Free National Movement’s Manifesto.

“As you know in our manifesto we made a commitment that we would ensure that we create all opportunities especially for our young people who represent the future and it is essential that we give them the best and possible educational opportunities that exists.

“Texas has several universities and it has great educational institutions and there are very positive discussions in respect to educational opportunities for Bahamians and I think we would further those discussions with Governor Abbott and his staff,” Dr. Minnis said.

After his three-day visit with Governor Greg Abbott in Houston Texas, Dr. Minnis told reporters, at a briefing that he intends to harness a relationship with that state where business and educational opportunities lay in abundance.

“I will continue the discussion with Governor Abbott with respect to the educational opportunities for our students and all in all we will continue to harness the relationship and build a better relationship as we move forward with ourselves and Texas,” Dr. Minnis said.

While in Texas Dr. Minnis, who met with Bahamian students living there, said that many of them are eager to become involved with moving the Bahamas forward.

“ These are individuals with PhD degrees, individuals who are teaching there, who are doing research, who are working with DELL, who are working with Silicon and who are working with advance technology.

“They too want to be a part of the growth development and expansion of the Bahamian economy, creating job and opportunities for our people,” Dr. Minnis said.

Dr. Minnis revealed that Texas’ economy is larger than both South Korea and Canada, which he said was something “that we’ve been missing, but we will harvest that relationship”.