Three Bahamians have been awarded the title (CMG) Commanders of the Order of Saint Michaels and Saint George by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the second.

Government House announced the Queen’s 2018 New Year’s Honours recognizing the accomplishments of persons who have made major contributions to various spheres of Bahamian life.

Awarded the CMG are Mark Holowesko, for services to business and the community; Lawrence Cartwright, for services to education and politics; and Reverend Dr. Ranford Patterson, for contributions to religion, education and the community.

Awarded OBE , Order of The British Empire are Dr. Robin Roberts, for his contributions to medicine; Antonius Roberts, for education, the arts and the community; Pastor Rex Major, for services to religion and the community; and David Thompson, for contributions to the legal community and politics.

Honoured with MBE ( Member of the British Empire) are: Elma Garraway, for her work in education and the community; Nancy Kelly, for her contributions to education and volunteering; Dr. Nigel Lewis, for dentistry, the community and politics; and Dr. Jonathan Rodgers, for his contributions to ophthalmology.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) was awarded to Roney Armbrister, for his work in entertainment and the community; Willis Bain, for services to arts and the community; Llewellyn Augustine Cartwright, for contributions to business; Kendal Romeo Haurtwerth Culmer, for business and politics; Elijah Miller, for politics and the community; and Quintin Woodside, for services to business and the community.

The Queen’s Police Medal was awarded to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson for contributions to policing and the community.