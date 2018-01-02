China Construction America has responded to claims made by original Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirilian in a 259 page lawsuit filed last week.

In a statement released on Friday, CCA said BML’s claims are baseless and have no merit.

“The lawsuit filed by Mr. Izmirlian is a vindictive and baseless attempt to redeem his own failures to properly manage his companies and their investment in the Baha Mar resort project,” CCA said in a statement.

“Mr. Izmirlian’s scattershot allegations are totally false and constitute a gross abuse of the American judicial system.

“CCA Bahamas will vigorously defend these unfounded claims.

“The company’s guiding principle is a respect for hard work and a commitment to collaborate with the communities in which it operates,” CCA said.

“This credo of the company certainly proved no more true than with respect to its tenacious commitment to complete the construction of Baha Mar, a luxury resort complex unrivaled in the western hemisphere.

“CCA Bahamas’ consistent goal is to help Bahamians build a more prosperous and vibrant country by constructing happy spaces for Bahamians and the millions of visitors to the islands.”

Issuing its own release on Friday, BML Holdings called CCA’s statement nothing more than public relations and a poor attempt at damage control.

“No matter what public relations press statements CCA issues to try to do damage control on its public image in this matter, the detailed 259-page lawsuit speaks for itself,” BML said in a statement.

“Leaving CCA’s attempted spin aside, the reality is CCA is a defendant in litigation charging it with massive fraud, admitted sabotage, malicious acts of deceit and interference, and breaches of contract.

“China Construction America now must answer for these wrongdoing in the courtroom.”

When the project was approved, Baha Mar was cleared to have approvals for around 5,000 Chinese workers.

However, BML claims that CCA – which was allegedly responsible for bringing in the workers and securing their work permits – may have reduced the number of workers purposefully.