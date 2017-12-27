The nation’s cultural community is mourning the passing of icon Mrs. Patricia Bazard who passed away Monday evening at the age of 71.

Mrs. Bazard was the founder of the National Children’s Choir and a former senior cultural officer with the Bahamas government. Additionally, she was a renowned choral conductor, singer, teacher, workshop facilitator and storyteller.

In a statement from Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell, he said the PLP is saddened, having learned of the passing of Mrs. Bazard who was a cultural icon in the country.

He added, she along with the late Clement Bethel were integral in establishing the formal thrust for public policy in culture in The Bahamas.

Senator Mitchell also extended condolences to Mrs. Bazard’s family and friends, as they include the party’s candidate for St. Barnabas in this year’s election, Cheryl Bazard, as she was her daughter in law.

Mrs. Bazard was a conductor of numerous choirs and groups including The Bahamas National Baptist Mass Youth Choir that toured the United States and Europe; Guest conductor at The national Baptist Congress of Christian Education Pittsburg and Omaha Nebraska; the award-winning Bahamas National Children’s Choir and the National Boys Choir Concert tours to Poland, Prague, Russia, London, Canada, China, West Africa, South America, The United States and the Caribbean; and The National Independence Choir.