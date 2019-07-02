The government may have an issue on its hands in the prime minister’s absence as the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union is preparing to up the ante with a massive shutdown.

“What we have to do now is to give the government a final opportunity seeing that it’s just July 1. We’re going to reach out to them one more time and then after that we’re going to have a massive shutdown between the jitney drivers and the taxi drivers,” Union President Wesley Ferguson said.

“We’re going to culminate this whole back and forth with the government with just a massive shutdown one day soon.”

The union president said since the impromptu meeting with Minister of Transport Renward Wells outside Cabinet back in May, there’s been no communication.

Mr. Ferguson claimed the union has made countless attempts to reach out to the minister, but to no avail.

The union is looking for the government to give a set date for the moratorium on taxi plates to be lifted, the change of the rental car plates and issues at the Road Traffic Department.

The plan is to reach out to the government one last time. That deadline may have to be pushed down as Minister Wells is out of the country until July 16.

He left the capital yesterday for Tel Aviv, Israel and London, England.