29 Bahamian Fishermen Arrested

Posted on 02 July 2019. by Jones Bahamas

A Bahamian fishing vessel with 29 Bahamians on board was apprehended on Sunday afternoon by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force for fisheries violations.

While on routine patrol, HMBS Rolly Gray, under the command of Senior Lieutenant William Sturrup, apprehended a fishing vessel named, Sweet Dreams, in the Cay Sal Bank area with a large quantity of conch and a compressor onboard. 

Skiffs belonging to the vessel were also in the immediate area with compressors onboard.  Additionally, a search of a nearby cay uncovered several more compressors.

The vessel and its crew are expected to be escorted to the capital where they will be turned over to relevant authorities for further investigation.

