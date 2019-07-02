The attorney general and the minister of finance confirmed that the government will be renting a home for Governor General C.A. Smith as the home at Government House on Mount Fritzwilliam undergoes “extensive renovations”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest told The Bahama Journal that following Government House’s facelift, the governor general will assume residence on the property.

When asked why the public wasn’t informed on the matter, Attorney General Carl Bethel said, “There’s no secret about it. Did anyone announce that the past governor general wasn’t living in Government House? Was that made public? No.”

He added, “This is not the first time that a governor general has had to make other accommodations pending renovations in Government House.”

Both ministers remained tightlipped about the price of the rent.