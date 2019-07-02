Former Cabinet Minister Brent Symonette said he plans to have a press conference sometime this week to explain the reason behind his resignation as a Cabinet minister.

While up to this point, no reason has been given for Mr. Symonette’s resignation, his decision to do so came on the heels of the opposition’s charge in the House of Assembly that Bahamas Hot Mix, which has links to Mr. Symonette, was awarded the contract to upgrade two runways at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Just last year, the government moved the General Post Office to the Town Centre Mall, in which Mr. Symonette acknowledged he owns shares.

This is not the first time Mr. Symonette resigned as he did so under a former Ingraham administration.

Assuming his Cabinet portfolio this time around is Yamacraw Member of Parliament Elsworth Johnson, the now former minister of state for legal affairs.

In a brief statement, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis thanked Mr. Symonette for his service to the country.

But many, including Pinerideg MP Fredrick McAlpine, are awaiting an explanation for Mr. Symonette’s resignation.

The Pineridge MP told The Bahama Journal that if it is revealed the resignation was because of a conflict of interest, he supports the move.

“Obviously, I would say so, if it was as a result of a conflict of interest, although in the minds of some Bahamians there was a conflict of interest already as it regards to the post office, so yes,” he said.

“When you want to do business perhaps to the level of that volume of business, then you know then it becomes difficult for you as a person in the government or particularly a person in the Cabinet.”

