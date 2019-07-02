Paradise Children Foundation, through a public private partnership, renovated a room at the Princess Margaret Hospital, turning the space into a classroom conducive for learning.

From a regular Tuesday afternoon event at the Children’s Ward of PMH, the foundation was prompted to put in all it had to create a conducive learning space for children.

Yesterday, the foundation revealed the space that Charlotte Gibson – project manager – said is a long term project.

“We do an afternoon event one Tuesday a month which is great, but as we were up here in the room, we recognized that there was a need, that was available, and so we offered to do something with the room,” Mrs. Gibson said.

“So we met with the teacher. We had a look and we found out that the size of the room was something that we could manage as we all have jobs and this was all that we do in addition to our regular work.

“So, we took it on and worked with the hospital and have put it together and here we are six months later, which is really exciting.”

A school away from school, Principal of the hospital’s school Kimlyn Hanna said the donation will allow the students to be more creative, without missing schoolwork while being ill.

“It is oh so awesome. I can’t believe the space. It is just a wonderful donation from the Paradise Children Foundation and I’m elated the children will be able to be more creative with all the supplies that they have given to the school,” Mrs. Hanna said.

“It’s a continuous education program. It’s from grade one to grade 12. We give them GLAT exams, BJC’s, BGCSE exams here in the hospital.

“If they have end of term exams I would go and collect their exams, administer it here in the hospital to the students.”

An excess of 20 persons worked on the project, according to Mrs. Gibson, who said the next move for the Paradise Children Foundation and its work at PMH, is to work on a personal goal, to take on one of the wards, including a family room.

The project cost the foundation more than $10,000, with a $5,000 donation from Commonwealth Bank, Storm Frame Windows, and Joann Mcpike among others.

