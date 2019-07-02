Residents of Montel Heights yesterday maintained that the area is just as safe as any other community in the capital following the mass shooting this past Sunday morning.

In an interview with The Bahama Journal, Neville Sears, a local television technician living in the inner city for 22 years, shared how the shooting may impact his business.

“I believe that outsiders wanting me to repair something for them may not come. They may feel different from what the commissioner said, but a lot of incidents happened over the years and I haven’t seen any difference in business,” he said.

When asked if he believes that his community is still safe, he said, “There are a lot of nice people around here. Young men as well. There are some that are doing some things that they need to reconsider.

“If you live how you ought to live in the community, I don’t think you should fear here.”

Montel Heights Community Center President Chris Munnings said, “We just had a christening around here yesterday evening when the current went off and it was alright. Police were on the ground and we had no issues. Montel Heights is still safe.”

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I wouldn’t say that I feel secure because if it happened here, it can happen anywhere.”

“These things can happen to anyone. You just have to be aware and secure your surroundings. You’re not expecting for someone to come and shoot up a party, but that’s just how life goes,” the resident added.

The shooting incident left 17 people injured, and four of them were minors.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson assured the public that despite the mass shooting in Montel Heights, the capital is still safe.

According to police investigation, a male was confronted by two men who began shooting at him.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said police are following significant leads into the matter.

