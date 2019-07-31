Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis warned Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis that the vote of no confidence “hangs over his head like the sword of Damocles”.

In his response to the prime minister’s encouragement to the PLP to bring on the vote of no confidence, Davis said yesterday that the opposition will move the no confidence motion when its members are “good and ready”.

“The prime minister and his deputy prime minister can best be described as jokey leaders. The prime minister with his clumsy fake bravado dares us to ‘bring it on’ with the no confidence vote. His deputy called it a ‘fool’s errand,’” Davis said.

“As for the deputy prime minister, he has plenty of experience with fool’s errands. He has been trying to balance the budget since he came to office and after two years he is still adding two and two together and making it five.”

According to Davis, the prime minister, the deputy prime minister and the Free National Movement are “puffed up” about the numbers, having 35 seats in the House of Assembly and the opposition only having four.

However, David said the vote of no confidence, to the PLP, is not about numbers.

“Each FNM will have their vote recorded and we will see who stands for the corrupt behaviour of their government and who does not. With the wind of proper ethical conduct against our backs, four will be greater than 35,” he explained.

“Finally, to our deputy prime minister who chose to be personal, I remind him of the old saying, ‘It takes a fool to know a fool.’”

Last Friday, during Davis’ address at the PLP National General Convention, he announced that the opposition intends to move a vote of no confidence against the prime minister concerning the Town Centre Mall lease agreement.

