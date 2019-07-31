Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is confident that the drama surrounding the deal to rent the Town Centre Mall to house the General Post Office will not affect his party being reelected.

When pressed on the issue yesterday the prime minister assertively said “no”.

“The people realize that everything was done in a transparent manner and that’s why it is essential for the opposition to go forth with the no confidence vote so that certain things can come out again and the public can see how we do things versus how they did things,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to show what they did and the wrong they did to the country.”

A resolution to rent the General Post Office was brought to the House of Assembly and noted that then sitting Cabinet Minister Brent Symonette was not consulted on the decision, neither was he in on the Cabinet discussion.

Later on a ZNS talk show, Mr. Symonette revealed that the prime minister called him while he was out of the country and discussed details surrounding the deal.

The deal presented a conflict of interest and sparked outrage from the opposition and even members of the Free National Movement namely, Pineridge MP Fredrick McAlpine.

The opposition intends to put forward a vote of no confidence in the prime minister at the next sitting of the House of Assembly, on October 2, when members of parliament return from their summer break.

However, Dr. Minnis seemed unfazed by Opposition Leader Philip Davis’ plan.

The PLP chief announced the plan during his address on the final night of his party’s national convention on Friday, citing varied reasons for doing so, mainly the controversial lease agreement for the Town Centre Mall.

The mall is partly owned by Symonette, who is also the St. Anne’s MP.

“We look forward to it, on October 2. It will be an exciting day. It will be an interesting debate,” Dr. Minnis said.

“The opposition will have an opportunity to see how together and focused the FNM is and come 2022, they will also see that the people are still with us.”

