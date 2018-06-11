Seventy-six per cent of Seven hundred and six Bahamians interviewed by a marketing and research firm have expressed their dissatisfaction with the 2018/2019 budget communication.

With the entire country’s attention on the new budget, Bahamian firm Public Domain yesterday released a report which indicated that sixty-six per cent of these individuals were also “very much opposed” to the in increase of value added tax (VAT).

The report also tackled issued with the government and Bahamian gaming houses which specified that sixty-four per cent from this group found it unfair for gaming houses to be charged upward at 50 percent, while other industries will be charged at less than ten per cent.

On the controversial breadbasket debate, the report revealed that ninety- six per cent of the people believe that fruits and vegetables should be added to the list of bread basket items if the government intends to truly create a healthier listing.

Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands told the Bahama Journal last week that the breadbasket listing is still under revision.

The report also said that eighty-six per cent believe that the government should have engaged the public in consultation prior to proposing the new budget.

Sixty-two per cent of the individuals think that this budget was designed to accommodate special interests within the Free National Movement Administration rather than the overall well-being of the country.

Islands involved in this survey included residents of New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Andros, Bimini, Cat Island, Exuma, and Long Island.