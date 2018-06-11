Three men lost their lives this weekend as a result of two separate shooting incidents in the capital.

The first two victims met their fate while receiving a haircut at a local barbershop on Jerome Avenue.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 Saturday morning when the victims were approached by two men, one wore a gray hoodie and the other a blue one, opened fired.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said that members of the public need to know that a gang culture exists in New Providence and from time to time these criminal gangs will retaliate against each other.

He added that from the information that he received, he is led to believe that this may have been an example of that sort of retaliation. However investigations are still in their early stages.

Witnesses revealed that the killers were driving a blue colored Japanese vehicle, but the model and brand is unknown.

Mr. Cash said that officers are investigating surveillance footage to provide more information.

The second incident left a father dead in Hollywood Subdivision, off Cowpen Road after an armed robbery shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

The victim had just arrived home with his children when a Japanese vehicle pulled up behind him.

The gunman approached him, demanded cash, searched his pockets, and shot him before returning to his vehicle and speeding off.

Paramedics made attempts to revive the injured man, but did not succeed.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.