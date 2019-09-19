The arraignment of 55-year-old Ifna Magda Pinas has been pushed back again after she appeared in the Magistrateâ€™s Court on Wednesday.

Accompanied with an interpreter, Magistrate Andrew Forbes read the second charge, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, to Pinas. Thatâ€™s when she objected to the charge and said she didnâ€™t intend to sell the drug.

According to Pinas, she was told that she was supposed to go in a taxi travelling to a hotel to give the drugs to people she didnâ€™t know.

Pinas said she was not aware that she was delivering cocaine.

As a result of the explanation, Forbes said he could not take any guilty plea and further postponed the arraignment until November 4.

Pinas was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections and was advised that she could apply for bail in the Supreme Court.