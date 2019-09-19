The Ministry of Education plans to file a trade dispute following failed attempts to resolve the issue at Carlton Francis Primary School.

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday that there is a process to address grievances that he’s asking the union to follow.

Since that hasn’t happened, the ministry is forced to take the next step.

“The conciliator, the Department of Labour and the people there are going to sit down and listen to all sides,” Minister Lloyd said.

“The minute that a dispute is filed, then everyone has to return back to their normal positions and all sides will have an opportunity to hear, all sides will have an opportunity to present their positions and then the conciliator will decide.”

Minister Lloyd insisted that the situation didn’t have to escalate to a protest as he has an open door policy with all stakeholders including both unions.

“Mrs. Belinda Wilson and her executives are members of our very important stakeholder community,” the education minister said.

“Mr. Stephen Mcphee, the president of BEMU and his executive team are very critical stakeholders in our community. They have an open door. They can come to see me any time.

“Any point that they want to raise, any grievances they want to have, they have all my phone numbers, even at home.

“They have my contacts in the office. They can come to see me any time. Any issues, I am more than happy to address it because at the end of the day, there is one thing that matters and that is our children, our babies.”

The minister said his fundamental obligation is to ensure the educational system is operating smoothly.